Jeffery O. Straight, age 57 of Griffin passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jeff was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 20, 1960. He worked as a Fire Fighter for Spalding County and was owner of Arrow Construction Company. Jeffery loved to spend time with his family and friends, he attended Conley Cove Sunday School. He is preceded in death by stepmother in law, Peggy Crosby.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Crosby Straight; children, Heather Straight, Ryan Straight, Justin Straight and Savannah Straight; father and stepmother, Jim and Delores Straight; mother, Beverly Straight; sisters, Cindy Straight, Patty Straight and Debbie Straight; brother, Mike Straight and family; father in law, Bobby Crosby; mother in law, Mary Crosby; sister in law, Angie Orem and family; brothers in law, George Crosby and family, Andy Roberts and family; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Mr. Jeffery O. Staight will be on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation a memorial service will be conducted in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to cover Jeff’s medical expenses. Donations may be sent to Jeff Straight Fund, c/o Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin, Georgia 30223.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Jeff Straight by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.