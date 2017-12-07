Middle School to host ‘A Christmas Festival’

The Pike County Middle School Fine Arts Department will present “A Christmas Festival” on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the PCMS gym.
“Enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas as art students paint a holiday scene right before your eyes during our band and chorus concert, and be sure to check out the Visual Art Exhibit in the Gym Lobby featuring oil pastels inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe and our own creative versions of Van Gogh’s masterful Starry Night,” said PCMS art teacher Mike Thompson.
A Festive Fanfare by Brian Balmages will be performed by the Eighth Grade Band.
Kylie’s Hyper Holiday will be performed by PCMS Theater students.
Sing Noel by Cristi Cary Miller will be performed by the PCMS Mixed Chorus.
Nutcracker Suite by Peter llyich Tchaikovsky will be performed by the Eighth Grade Band, as arranged by Joesph Compello.
A Christmas Carol Gone Wrong will be performed by Theater students.
Winter Wonderland by Smith/Bernard will be performed by the PCMS Mixed Choruses arranged by Joyce Eilers.
Linus and Lucy by Vince Guaraldi will be peformed by the Percussion Ensemble as arranged by Stacy Brown.
An Edgar Allen Poe Christmas will be performed by PCMS Theater students.
Christmas Lullaby by John Rutter will be performed by the Eighth Grade Band and Mixed Chorus as arranged by Paul Noble.
Beware of Carolers will be performed by PCMS Theater students.
A Holiday Sing-Along, arranged by John Moss, will be performed by the Eighth Grade Band and Mixed Chorus.
“This event is a showcase of instrumental and choral music, as well as theater skits and live visual arts creation. This is first ever performance like this for PCMS students from all four Fine Arts classes,” said band director Stacy Brown. “The students have been working diligently to prepare for their performances.”