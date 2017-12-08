Pirates set records in historic season

The Pirates football team made history with their two playoff wins in the 2017 season and players set many individual school records as well.
The team was led by head coach Brad Webber who earned two National Championship rings with the University of Miami as conditioning coach. Read upcoming editions of the Journal Reporter for more about Webber’s time at Miami.
“First I would like to thank God for the opportunity to coach these young men and for the blessings he poured out on our football program and for keeping his hand of protection over our players and coaches,” said coach Webber. “This team was a really special group to watch as they have been playing together since recreation football. Their chemistry and togetherness was what made them so special. I am extremely proud of their hard work and what they accomplished. We are also really excited about the JV team going undefeated. The coaches did a tremendous job of teaching fundamentals and technique as well guiding these young men. This coaching staff is the best and the closest we have had. We are like a brotherhood. That is really the theme of our whole program - that we are one big Pirate family. These coaches put in some extremely long days and I am thankful to all of our families for their support. I would also like to thank the TD Club, our awesome fans and all the businesses who made this incredible journey possible.”
On offense, the Pirates had 4,026 yards rushing with an average of 310 yards per game. They scored 53 offensive TDs, three defensive TDs and two special teams TDs with a scoring average of 31 points per game.
The Pirates broke the school record of 379 points in the 2004 season by scoring 408 points. The offensive line had 193 pancake blocks, breaking the old record of 116. Jake Patterson broke the old yearly record of 41 pancakes in a season with 61.
On defense, The Pirates had 70 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, eight interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and three defensive TDs.