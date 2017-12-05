Cavs make history with Division I GICAA Championship

The CrossPointe Cavalier varsity football program ended their season at Holy Ground Baptist Academy in Roopville in the first annual GICAA Divisional Bowl. This year the GICAA State Champions D1 and D2 were given the opportunity to play a 14th game of the season to determine the top team out of 29 schools playing 8 man football in the league.
See how the Cavs were congratulated by local businesses in the Dec. 6 print edition of the Pike County Journal Reporter.
CrossPointe entered the game 11-2 after knocking off Kingsway Academy 66-44 in the D1 Championship and Holy Ground 13-0 entered after defeating Solid Rock 54-14 in the D2 Championship.
The first half had plenty of excitement as the Holy Ground Stallions led with 4 minutes to play in the half 44-36 with the Cavs driving to potentially tie the game. Unfortunately for the Cavs they turned the ball over which resulted in a Stallion score. The second half was all in favor of the Stallions as the Cavs couldn’t stop the strong running game of Holy Ground. The Cavs were only able to score 1 more touchdown and the Stallions rolled to a 83-42 victory.
The Cavalier football program is led by Coach Jeff Weaver and he has plenty to be proud of as the team won their first state title since beginning 8 man football in 2008.
“They are really great kids and I’m blessed to have coached them. We started this thing three years ago and my current seniors bought in and brought the others along for the ride,” said coach Weaver. “You can’t do it alone - you have to have some great coaches and I’ve had guys that have committed to our program’s success. Coach Paul Ferguson came to us last year and this year he took over our defense. The defensive side of the ball in the 8 man scheme is a real tough job. He did a fabulous job. More importantly he’s a great man with the conduct and character you want your kids around.”
The Cavs finished the season with four players being named All Region athletes. Those players include Logan Payne, DJ Brooks, Braden Stahl and Patrick Coffee. Brooks, Stahl and Coffee were also voted All State by the D1 coaches. Three Cavalier seniors will wrap up their high school play as they have been selected to participate in the annual GICAA senior All Star game this Saturday at Covenant Academy in Macon. Brooks, Payne and Stahl will represent the Cavs in an 11 man format.