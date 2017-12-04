The Importance of a tree

My dad would saw away at the rough trunk and the tree would fall filling the air with the fragrant cedar scent. Dad and my little brothers would drag the chosen specimen to the car where we would tie it to the top of the vehicle for the journey home.
Dad’s decorating job after the specimen was in the house was to attach the lights. These were not the small, twinkling bulbs we have today; rather the multi-colored lights were large bulbs about two to three inches long wired together with clips attached for placement on branches. Silvery strands of icicles were applied, sometimes in wads after my brothers and I helped, followed by round glass balls in various colors.
The completed tree stood in the corner in all its glory sending out a beacon. The childlike excitement could not be contained as the message was clear: Christmas was here.
Over two thousand years ago, another tree sent out a beacon with the most important message ever broadcast. Jesus was nailed to a crossbeam cut from a tree. He was dragged across the streets of Jerusalem and lifted up on a hill for all to see. His body was not decorated with beauty; rather blood and bruises adorned His torn flesh. His head was crowned with spikes that penetrated His tender scalp drawing a river of fresh blood running down His face.
He was removed from the tree and when resurrection opened the grave, angelic excitement could not be contained as the message was clear: Salvation was here.
Our Christmas decorations are fun and beautiful. Holiday parties and family get togethers are emotional and times for sharing memories, gifts, food and love.
Some families have traditions handed down from generation to generation. While looking at the Christmas tree, we can remember the most important tree ever grown - the one cut down to bear the body of our Savior.
May you have a very Merry Christmas while enjoying your tree!
Barbara Latta is a freelance writer who posts online articles at barbaralatta.blogspot.com.