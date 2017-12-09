Help families in need this Christmas

Humbly Serving Ministries, along with the Foxhole Network and others across the community will work together to help families and veterans this Christmas season as Angel Trees are decorated with the names and needs of local citizens.
Angel Trees are on display at Barnstormers Grill at 349 Jonathans Roost Road in Williamson, American Pie at 704 Thomaston Street in Zebulon, The Oink Joint at 16008 Barnesville Street in Zebulon and La Bella Hair Salon at 721 West Solomon Street in Griffin.
“We will be accepting applications from families in need of help from Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-10. We would like to thank T&T Christmas Tree Farms for their donation of the Christmas trees to hang the angels on,” said Faye Schneider. “Each angel has the name and age of a child in need of Christmas, three wishes and their clothing and shoe sizes. If you want to help a child in need please stop by one of these locations and pick up an angel. Each of these children are children in need of help so they will have gifts for Christmas. Together we can all make a difference. Make a child’s Christmas wish come true.”
Applications for help will be taken at 54 Midland Street in Williamson. All applicants must have proof of income, proof of address and a picture ID.
“If you adopt an angel please return the angel gifts to 70 Midland Street in Williamson by Dec. 23,” said Schneider. “This year we are also helping veterans who are in need. We are working with Waypoint in Griffin and the Foxhole Network in Hollonville.”