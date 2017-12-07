Blood drive held in honor of 10 year old

A special blood drive at The Church of Joy in Williamson was held Nov. 21 in honor of 10-year-old Abraham Carpenter, a third grade student who has a blood disorder which requires frequent blood transfusions.
“He has to get a blood transfusion every three weeks because of the blood disorder he has,” said his father Josh Carpenter. “We hope everyone can stop by and give blood for people like him who need it.”
This was the second blood drive held in his name and his family hopes to hold quarterly blood drives for him in the new year. His mother, Stevie Carpenter, gave blood for the first time at the event.
Abraham was diagnosed with Thalassemia Beta Major in October, 2009. Since then, blood donors have provided him with more than 150 units of blood products.
The next blood drive for Abraham will be held Monday, Jan. 22 from 2 to 10 p.m. at The Church of Joy.
To find out more about upcoming blood drives, go to TheChurchOfJoy.org.