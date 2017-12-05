Christmas parade is this Sunday

The fourth annual Pike County Christmas Parade - hosted by the Pike County Arts Council - will bring all the joys of the season to the courthouse square for the community to enjoy together. The festivities will begin at noon Sunday, Dec. 10 as more than 60 food and craft vendors set up around the courthouse square. In addition to the always-popular visits with Santa, the family-friendly event will feature free inflatables for children as well as vendors with children’s activities and crafts such as sand art, pucker powder, spin art and creations by the Balloon Man.
“Join us for lunch and shop at all of the booths for unique and handmade Christmas gifts,” said Ginny Blakeney. “There will be a live remote broadcast of the event by WKEU 88.9 and a great musical entertainment lineup featuring the cast of All Shook Up at 2:15 p.m., Callista Clark at 2:30 p.m., the float winners presentation and ceremony for the Grand Marshal at 4 p.m., the Pike County Elementary School Chorus at 4:20 and the Harvest Time Revival Kids Choir at 4:45 p.m.”
The parade will start at 3 p.m. and will highlight members of the Candler Field Youth Aviation Program as the Grand Marshal with aviation fly overs set to start the parade as a DC3, a Cessna 170 and an Aeronca Champ pass over the courthouse courtesy of Candler Field Museum.
Other parade entries will include the Pike County High School Marching Band, vintage cars, floats, a trackless train, tractors, heavy equipment, emergency responder vehicles, ATVs, UTVs, race cars, go karts, horses, an elephant and a dragon. Members of the Pike County Arts Council will judge the floats and announce the winners.
For updates on the event, follow the Pike County Christmas Parade page on Facebook and join the event.
Also, be sure to cast votes in the annual Christmas Wreath Contest which is held to help adorn the courthouse.