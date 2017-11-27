Holiday traditions and my fruitcake connection

Traditions play a huge role in how we live our lives and celebrate holidays and special occasions. This is especially true in the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. From special foods, decorations, apparel, music and entertainment, most of us are immersed in tradition.
It seems that most of our traditions are linked to family, although many are linked with our national heritage, religious beliefs and ethnicity.
For as long as I can remember, fruitcake, especially one particular recipe, was a part of our family traditions for the Christmas season. My mother, Ruby Pitts, would make this fruitcake every year during the week after Thanksgiving. I recall watching every detail of the preparations, from chopping pecans and fruit, to preparing the tube pan with Crisco and paper liners, and finally cooling and wrapping the expensive cake in layers of waxed paper and foil.
A couple of weeks later, slices of this cake would begin to appear on a special cake platter along with other special treats as part of our traditional holiday fare.
While most of the family looked forward to the fruitcake, there were a few who didn’t care for it. Actually, as a child, I didn’t care for it. Later, as an adult, I learned to like it and found myself becoming nostalgic about this tradition. That is when I asked my mother for a copy of her recipe.
At this time, I was living near Tampa, Florida, and only visiting family in Pike County three or four times a year. So, when I asked my mother for a copy of her fruitcake recipe, she hand copied it and mailed it to me in Florida. I began making the fruitcake right away, and have continued it ever since.
Soon after beginning the fruitcake tradition myself, I happened to be looking at the “Food Section” of the Tampa Tribune, and noticed a fruitcake recipe called “Mrs. P. J. Harvey’s White Fruitcake.” Looking over the recipe, I was surprised to see that the ingredients were the same as in my recipe. Upon examining the entire recipe, I discovered that this was the same identical recipe that my mother had passed on to me.
I soon learned that this recipe had been printed in the Tampa Tribune for many, many years; and that it was a tradition of the Tampa Tribune to print it every year about one week after Thanksgiving. The recipe was still being printed annually there right up until we left the Tampa area in 2008.
The discovery that the fruitcake recipe my mother always made, was the same as the one historically printed annually by the Tampa Tribune, became one small connection for me that made me feel less separated from my family in Pike County for the 30 plus years I lived in the Tampa Bay area with my husband and children.
Last year about this time, my precious mother passed on; and although we can not see or hear or touch her, our memories and traditions (like fruitcake) give us a sense of her presence that is very real. And so, this holiday season, we honor her with our thoughts and actions and by remembering the traditions and observing the values she taught us.