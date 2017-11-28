Pirates end season strong in Elite 8

The Pike County Pirates closed out the most successful football season in school history Friday night when they were eliminated by Cedar Grove 28-0 in the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class AAA football playoffs.
The top-ranked Saints (13-0), who are defending state champs, were too much for the Pirates who finished at 9-4. Cedar Grove moves on to the semifinals this week and will host perennial powerhouse Calhoun (12-1).
The Saints were led by junior wide receiver/defensive back Jadon Haselwood who is committed to Georgia. Haselwood had one TD catch and picked off two Pirate passes on the night.
Pike provided a stiff test for the Saints who could manage only one score per quarter which is well below their average.
Pike trailed 14-0 at the half but stoned the Saints on their first possession of the second half and then mounted a drive, rolling all the way to the Saint five yard line. There the drive stalled. Haselwood picked off a Pirate pass on the ensuing fake field goal and took it back for a touchdown that was brought back to midfield due to a block in the back. Pike never really threatened again.
Running behind senior offensive linemen Seth Moon, Dillon Gooch, Colt Hayes and Noah Fortner, star running back C’Bo Flemister totaled 115 yards on 31 carries for the Pirates. He also had six solo tackles, two assists and two tackles for losses on defense.
Trystan Passmore added 23 yards on four carries while quarterback Jackson Holmes had 51 yards on seven carries.
Top defenders for Pike were Passmore, Robby Cox, Grant Liedig and Kory Maddox.
Passmore notched seven tackles, four assists and three tackles for loss. Omari Hamm had three tackles and a pick. Colten Fowler had three tackles, one assist and broke up one pass. Fowler had a near interception on a third down out route that halted a Saint drive.