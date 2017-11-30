/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The home of Nick and Amanda Patel will be featured during the tenth annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Historic Sites. The home is at 1918 Wood Creek Road in Williamson and it sits on a 35-acre wooded tract with a five-acre pond. The 6,000+ square foot home has five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, four fireplaces, five porches and a mother-in-law suite. The home will feature nine Christmas trees and a myriad of decorations for the holiday season.

Tour of Homes set for Sunday, Dec. 3

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, November 30. 2017
The tenth annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Historic Sites will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 and is presented by the Crapemyrtle Garden Club of Zebulon.

The tour sites include the Patel home in Williamson, the Sawyer home in Zebulon, the Ison home in Molena, the Keese home in Molena, the Wild Daisy Bed and Breakfast in Molena and South x Southeast Photo Gallery in Molena. Locations can be visited in any order.

Tickets will be available on site the day of the tour for $20. Tickets purchased in advance are $15 and can be purchased from any Garden Club members, A Novel Experience on the courthouse square or Plant Emporium in Griffin.

For more, call Cathy Cox at 404-626-4490.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter