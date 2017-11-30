The home of Nick and Amanda Patel will be featured during the tenth annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Historic Sites. The home is at 1918 Wood Creek Road in Williamson and it sits on a 35-acre wooded tract with a five-acre pond. The 6,000+ square foot home has five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, four fireplaces, five porches and a mother-in-law suite. The home will feature nine Christmas trees and a myriad of decorations for the holiday season.
Tour of Homes set for Sunday, Dec. 3
