Post 197 to induct new class Saturday, Dec. 2

The Pike County American Legion Family will host the 2017 Pike County Induction Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Pike County School Auditorium on Highway 19 south in Zebulon.
The 2017 Inductees include Sergeant Malcolm R. Carter, Technician Fifth Grade Virgil L. Middlebrooks and Chief Petty Officer Willie L. King.
Carter and Middlebrooks were killed in action during World War II and King during the Vietnam War. All are from the Meansville area. Prior to the main event within the program, a POW/MIA special tribute will be given. This will be followed by an update of the contents of past inductee Lance Corporal Jeffrey Walker’s showcase. Gold Star Pins will be presented to Theresa Rutledge and Conner Walker. Lieutenant Robert Oxford’s change of status from missing-in-action to killed-in-action will be displayed as an adjoining shadow box to his current one in the Memorial Annex. During the main portion of the induction ceremony program, the three inductee’s biographies will be read, special audio-video presentations will take place, and the shadow box of each inductee will be unveiled.
The Class of 2017 will join nine other previous inductees. The Carter, Middlebrooks and King families will be guests of honor. The Pike County community is invited to attend this ceremony in honor of these three heroes and their families, and increase their knowledge of Pike County history, World War II and the Vietnam War.
The Pike County American Legion Family consists of Post 197, Legion Auxiliary Unit 197 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 197.