Lighting of Concord is Friday

Don’t miss the Lighting of Concord this Friday, Dec. 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. as downtown becomes the iconic Whoville from ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’ Visitors are encouraged to dress as their favorite Whoville characters. Santa will arrive by helicopter at 6:30 p.m. and he will visit with children inside the Strickland Building. A photographer will be on site to capture their special moments together.
Festivities will be held throughout the evening and will include supper served along Main Street, Christmas music, crackling fire boxes, hay rides and pony rides. The Christmas Bazaar will also have special gifts for sale.
Dinner will be available along Main Street from DePauls Catering, The Irish Pancake and the Pike County High School Band Booster Club. Satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade desserts and candies located inside the Strickland Building at the Christmas Bazaar where attendees can also find the perfect gift for that special someone. Children can enjoy pony rides and the whole family can enjoy hay rides. Finish off the evening with a cup of hot cocoa and boiled peanuts. Seating will be available outside as well as inside the warmth of the Strickland Building.
Following the Lighting of the Big Tree, gather around the gazebo to listen to local talent by the Pike County Elementary School Chorus from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Rebekah Hanson and the Harvest Time Revival Church Singers from 6 to 6:30, enjoy the cast from All Shook Up from 6:40 to 7 p.m. and listen to Alivia Roberts starting at 7 p.m.
Santa’s photographer will be onsite to capture special moments with each child. In order to be courteous to all Santa’s visitors and to keep the line flowing, pictures with Santa will be limited to professional photographers with options of a 4x6 for $7, a digital photo (email) for $10 or a maximum of two photos taken with your device for a $5 donation to the city to support future Lighting of Concord events. Registration will be at the information booth in the center of the festivities.
The following was written by Dwain W. Penn in honor of the poetic style of Dr. Seuss.
“Get ready dear children, both the tall and the small, an event is soon coming that will surely enthrall. Cheer comes from many places bringing smiles to children’s faces.
On the first day of the last month of the year, Concord will display warm Christmas cheer. At half past the hour of five, Main Street in Concord will come alive.
Dillahunty Farms will donate a tree, decorated by volunteers for everyone to see. A sing along will follow the tree lighting with youth chorus and other talent delighting.
Visitors will shop among vendors galore for food from three and the others for gifts and more. Fire boxes will be lit to temper night’s chill and cider and other hot drinks with warmth the body fill.
Mr. Grinch will descend Mt. Crumpit to spread holiday cheer and remind everyone that Christmas is near. He’ll be here, in all of his glorious green and, with his little dog Max, be seen.
Parents may offer city coffer a $5 bill to take 2 shots to capture a still. Otherwise a photographer will be there to preserve memories with great love and care.
Oh, do not fret dear children, I thought you knew. Santa Claus will be there, too. So make a list, check it twice and prove to Santa you’ve been exceptionally nice!”