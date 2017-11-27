Mr. Steven Davis “Steve” Marshall, age 69, of Griffin, passed away November 26, 2017. He was born in Griffin, son of the late Steven James Marshall and Mildred Davis Marshall. Steve was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a Fireman for the Griffin Fire Department for 32 years. After retiring, he worked for Spalding Gas for 13 years. He enjoyed collecting antique farm equipment and attending drag races. Steve was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, wonderful father, and an awesome brother and PawPaw.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years: Jane Price Marshall; children and their spouses: Yvonne and Tom Melvin of Griffin, Shelly and Keith Corley of Williamson, and Ken and Jessica Lalumiere of Meansville;cgrandchildren: David Bennett, Paul Bennett, Hailey Tibbitts, Mason Lalumiere, Jack Lalumiere and Daceya Hutson; brother and sister-in-law: Wade and Cindy Marshall of Griffin; sister: Debra Dobson of Griffin; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, November 28, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 29, at 1 p.m., in Moody Memorial Gardens with Dr. Benny Tate officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.