Mr. Anderson “Bud” Herring Jr., age 75, of Zebulon, passed away November 22, 2017, at Brightmoor Hospice. He was born in Gadsden, AL, son of the late Anderson Herring Sr. and Sarah Adula Cook Seabolt. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving as a ranger in the 82nd Airborne Division, “The Screaming Eagles”, an elite airborne infantry division specializing in parachute operations. Bud was stationed in Germany and Fort Bragg, NC.
In his younger years he was a golden gloves boxer and earned a black belt in American karate. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 42 years before retiring. In Pike County, he was known as “Coach Bud” to the children who participated in sports at the recreation complex. He was instrumental in starting the soccer program, and for many years he volunteered as a referee. He also enjoyed working on his farm.
He is survived by his wife: Janice Herring; son and daughter-in-law: Matthew and Kelly Herring of Zebulon; grandsons: Ashton and Aidan Herring; brothers, sisters and their spouses: Kay Bailey, Richard and Sara Herring, Patricia Bressler, Larry J. Herring, Lindsey Herring, Mark Herring, and David and Jacki Mills; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, November 26, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 27, at 10 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in AL.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.