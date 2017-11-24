The Pike County Pirates were at Buck Godfrey Stadium in Decatur Friday to take on the Cedar Grove Saints and lost 28-0 to end their stellar season. Cedar Grove, now 13-0, is ranked #1, undefeated and the reigning state champion.
The Pirates closed their most successful season at 9-4.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines by Walter Geiger:
8:34 2nd qtr.: Saints 14 Pirates 0
HALFTIME: Saints 14 Pirates 0
3:24 3rd qtr.: Saints 20 Pirates 0: Saints 4-yd. TD. PAT failed. KEY PLAY: Saints interception of Pike pass on a fake FG from Saints 20 yard line.
End 3rd qtr.: Saints 20 Pirates 0
4:51 4th qtr.: Saints 28 Pirates 0: Saints 35-yd. TD run. Two-point PAT good.
FINAL: 28-0
Pike head coach Brad Webber prays with his team after Friday night's loss to Cedar Grove in the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class AA playoffs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Pirates fall 28-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks