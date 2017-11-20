Mrs. Emily Gayle Burden, age 80, of Meansville GA, died Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin GA.
Mrs. Burden was born in Meansville GA, January 21, 1937, to the late Virgil and Allene Owen. She was Mayor of Meansville, a retired secretary for Georgia Power and member of Meansville Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Burden.
Survivors are her son, Jimmie (Donna) Burden of Meansville; grandchildren, Emily (Ricky) Jorgenson, and Lloyd (Melanie) Hoy; great-grandchildren, Allie, Brooke, and Corbin Hoy; nephews, Jay (Bonnie) Storey and David (Shannon) Storey; and great-nephews, Michael Storey, Brandon Storey and Jared Storey.
Funeral services for Mrs. Burden will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Meansville Baptist Church, with entombment in Meansville Congregational Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society: cancer.org/involved/donate or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA): aspca.org/donate.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, cogginsfuneralhome.com.