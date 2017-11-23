Happy Thanksgiving!

Students in Pike County are now celebrating Thanksgiving after learning about the first Thanksgiving and the relationships between the pilgrims and Native Americans.
Some teachers even hosted special events for their students to perform as characters from the first Thanksgiving gathering.
Several Pike County Elementary School students were treated to ‘Friendship Soup’ as they each prepared a vegetable or other item to place into the soup before sharing it with all of their classmates.
Students in Pike County schools will be out of class for the holiday until Nov. 27.