ANOTHER HISTORIC WIN: Pirates to face Cedar Grove Friday

Star tailback C’Bo Flemister scored on a four-yard run with just seven seconds left Friday night to give the Pike Pirates a 26-25 upset win over the Crisp County Cougars in Cordele and propel them into the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class AAA playoffs.
Pike (9-3) advances to face the Cedar Grove Saints (12-0) Friday night in Ellenwood. The Saints have been ranked #1 since the fourth week of the season and are the defending state champs. They topped Adairsville 48-13 in round one, Dawson County 58-13 in round two and have outscored opponents 512-83 this season.
The Pirates were underdogs last week as well as Crisp was ranked either #6 or #4, depending on which polls you checked.
Pike got the ball first and was forced to punt. The Pirate defense then forced a Cougar punt.
On their next possession, the Pirates went on a 16-play drive scoring drive with Flemister getting the TD. Parker Maddrey nailed the extra point and it was 7-0 with 1:08 left in the first period. Pike went down the field using power and got critical blocks from TC Cook, Seth Moon and Jacob Davidson.
On their next possession, the Cougars went to the air for a long TD and cut it to 7-6 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. Crisp missed the PAT, however, and that would loom large for the rest of the game.
The Pirates then went on another drive, highlighted by 51-yard pass from quarterback Jackson Holmes to tight end Jacob Davidson that went to the Cougar one. Flemister took it in from there and Maddrey’s PAT made it 14-6 with 6:48 left in the first half. Offensive linemen Kale Treadway, Jake Patterson, Dillon Gooch and Noah Fortner were stellar on the drive.
Crisp struck back on the ensuing kickoff, however, with a 65-yard return for a TD. Their try for a two-point conversion failed and it was 14-12.
The Pirates forged another 13-play drive to work their way into field goal range but the kick just before the half ended failed and it remained 14-12 at intermission.
The Cougars got the ball to start the second half and moved quickly down the field in just five plays for a TD. This time the PAT was good and Crisp had its first lead of the night at 19-14.
The Pirates then went on another 12-play drive, eating up yardage and the clock but had to give the ball up on downs. The Pike defense stiffened, bolstered by strong efforts from Kory Maddox, Trystan Passmore and Robby Cox and forced the Cougars to turn it over on downs.
The Pirates then went smash mouth, using Flemister and fellow backs Gerald Hines and Colten Fowler to pound the Cougar defense. Flemister scored with 11:28 left in the fourth period but the Pirates failed on the PAT and Pike held the slimmest of leads at 20-19.
The Cougars mounted a 13-play drive of their own, scoring on a six-yard run. Again Crisp failed on the PAT and led 25-20.
Pike got the ball but went three and out and suddenly time was running out on them. Defensive linemen Stephen Singleton and Grant Leidig led a defensive stand that forced a Cougar punt and the Pirates got the ball back with 4:04 left.
Holmes had a key run for long yardage and a first down on the final drive that ended with Flemister’s dramatic fourth TD of the night. Pike’s two-point try failed.
Crisp got the ball back and ran two plays. Pike sophomore Walker Webber picked off their Hail Mary attempt as time ran out to seal the 26-25 victory for the Pirates.
Flemister finished the night with an astounding 52 carries for 250 yards. He also had five solo tackles, one assist and two pass break ups on defense. Hines added 21 carries for 61 yards. He had two solos and one assist on defense.
The Pirate offensive line graded out at 90% as the offense went five of six on third down conversions and hammered out 409 total yards.
On defense, Davison had five solos, one assist and broke up two passes. Maddox had three solos, one assist and two tackles for loss. Passmore had four solos and one assist.
The Cougars completed only five passes and were held to just 94 rushing yards for the game.