Cavaliers are GICAA Division 1 state champions!

The CrossPointe Christian Academy Cavaliers football program began in 2008 and last year the program made history by competing in their first ever state championship but unfortunately for the Cavs they came up short. This season the Cavaliers program - led by seniors Logan Payne, DJ Brooks, Cole Stahl, Donnie Swinson, Braden Sthal and Patrick Coffee - started the 2017 campaign with the goals of getting back to the GICAA Division 1 state championship and winning it.
The team battled several injuries throughout the season and after starting 5-0 they suffered a two-game losing streak to Division 2 state champs Holy Ground and region rival Kingsway. The Cavs battled through the season to finish 8-2 and 4-1 in the region to find themselves with a second seed, the same place they were last year. After traveling to compete agains south region champs Crisp Academy and defeating them in a tough double overtime semifinal, the Cavs were headed back to the state championship game.
“Last year we lost the region championship to Praise Academy and then the state championship to them. Here we were a year later with the same scenario,” said coach Jeff Weaver. “The difference was this year was we were being led by a group of outstanding seniors that were on a mission.”
The state championship game was hosted by Kingsway Christian in Douglasville. The first half found the Cavs struggling on offense and trailing 16-0 early in the second quarter but a fumbled punt return that Donnie Swinson pounced on set the Cavs up with a short field and an eventual score. With 18 seconds remaining before the halftime break and the Cavs trailing 22-14, senior Braden Stahl returned a kickoff 77 yards to the Kingsway 2 yardline. Senior quarterback Logan Payne punched it in for the score and then scrambled in for the 2 point play, knotting the score at 22 going into the break.
“It was a game changer for us. That return changed the whole attitude of the team,” said coach Weaver.
The Cavs came out in the second half and jumped to a two-score lead and never looked back, winning 66-44.
On offense, the Cavs were led by Braden Stahl who had 17 carries for 178 yards and four TDs and three receptions for 54 yards. Logan Payne got it going in the second half on the ground and rushed 18 times for 104 yards and a score.
“Coach Weaver made a halftime adjustment and told me we could hurt them with our QB counter and we hit them with it to start the second half and it got us going on offense,” said Payne.
DJ Brooks added to the scoring in the second half with a 63 yard TD reception from Payne. The defense kept the Cavs in the game in the first half with one of their top performances of the season.
“Coach Ferguson did a great job preparing these kids defensively. I couldn’t have done it without his help,” said coach Weaver. “The defense played awesome!”
DJ Brooks had a huge night on defense with 12 total tackles and a 46 yard interception TD that put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter. Donnie Swinson had 10 total tackles, two interceptions, three passes defended and a huge fumble recovery on the punt. The Cavalier nation celebrated their first ever State Championship.
This year the GICAA is hosting a league championship game between the Division 1 state champs and Division 2 state champs in a bowl type competition. The Cavs will do battle one final time this Friday against undefeated Holy Ground Baptist Academy. Game time is 7:30 p.m.