Mrs. Mary Patie Patton, age 83, of Williamson, passed away November 16, 2017, at Eternal Hope Hospice. She was born in Concord, daughter of the late Emmett Milner and Louise Reeves Milner. She worked for the Pike County Tag Office and retired from the Pike County Tax Assessor’s Office after more than 20 years. She enjoyed cross stitching, picture puzzles, couponing and bird watching. She especially liked to watch her humming birds. Mary Patie loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Millard Shelby Patton, brother, E. H. “Bub” Milner Jr., and sister, Kathryn Milner Blake.
She is survived by her children: Danny Patton, Marie and Mickey Cochran; grandchildren: Kelley Edwards and husband Allen, Kevin Cochran and wife Judy; great-grandchildren: Anna and Andrew Edwards, Christian Faith Durham, Sydney, Bowen and Bailey Cochran; sister-in-law: Faye Patton; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, November 17, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 18, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Fuller and Rev. Rocky Stubbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Williamson United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Williamson United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 83, Williamson, GA 30292 or Eternal Hope Hospice, 123 North 18th Street, Griffin, GA 30223.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.