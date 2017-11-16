PCHS swim team hits the water with top finishes in competition

Pike County High School students have a new athletic team as the swim team hits the water for the first time this season. This year’s PCHS Swim Team is a co-ed team consisting of four
girls and one boy. They have competed in two meets so far. The team
practices at Gordon College and is coached by Kevin Mobley.
“These athletes put a lot of time and effort into this sport. It is not something they just decided to do on a whim,” said Coach Mobley. “Four of the five swimmers have been year-round swimmers for the Griffin Gators and Coach Eric Snell. Three are currently still swimming year-round with the group. The year-rounders will spend 12 hours a week in the pool with Coach Eric along with dry land exercises to make sure they are ready to compete. It is an awesome individual sport with a team concept of winning points for your team through individual events and group relays. We are very thankful to have four female swimmers to make up a relay team this year.”
The swim team competed in their first ever swim meet recently at Gordon College against Upson Lee, Lamar County and Spalding high schools. The Pirates had a great debut with the girls 200 Medley and 200 Free Relay teams finishing first in both events.
The teams consisted of senior Mallory Tillson, sophomore Janie Jones, freshman Liz Ward and freshman Mia Mobley.
In the 200 Individual Medley, Mia Mobley finished first and Liz Ward finished second. In the 50 Free, Mallory Tillson finished first and Janie Jones finished second. In the 100 Free, Mia Mobley finished first. In the 100 Back, Mallory Tillson finished first. Liz Ward finished first and Janie Jones finished third in the 100 Breaststroke.
Christopher Slagle took home a second place finish in the 100 Breaststroke and fifth in the 50 Free.
The swim team competed in their second meet of the year on Friday, Nov. 3 in LaGrange. The Pirates competed against 17 other teams in the Troup Tiger Invitational. With only four swimmers competing, the Pirates came out with an impressive seventh place finish in the girls standings. Pike was one of the smallest teams competing, but accumulated enough points to finish in the top half of the standings.
Pike’s girls 200 Medley Relay team - consisting of Janie Jones, Mia Mobley, Mallory Tilson, and Liz Ward - got things started with a fourth place finish out of 21 teams. Pike had two swimmers compete in the 200 Individual Medley with Mallory Tillson and Mia Mobley, and they finished fourth and fifth respectively out of 20 competitors. Next, Janie Jones finished 12th in the 100 yard butterfly to win points for the Pirates. That was followed with a 21st place finish for Liz Ward in the 100 Freestyle. There were 91 swimmers in the 100 free that competed with Liz. Mia Mobley then competed in the longest race of the evening, the 500 yard freestyle, and finished it with a third place time. The relay team then hit the water again for the 200 yard Freestyle relay where they finished seventh out of 28 teams. Mallory Tilson was able to swim the Pirates to a 10th place finish in the 100 yard backstroke, and Liz Ward closed out the night for the Pirates with a fourth place finish in the 100 yard breast- stroke. The Pike County squad was able to amass 127 points in the meet.
The PCHS Swimming Pirates will hit the water again Friday, Nov. 10 in Columbus for the Columbus Blue Devil Invitational.
The swim team is selling PC beach towels to help with the costs of traveling to meets and competing. Orders must be placed by Nov. 15 and the beach towel can be personalized with a name at the bottom for $30 or without for $27. The towels are 35 inches by 70 inches. To order, email mobleyk@pike.k12.ga.us.