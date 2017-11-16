Cavaliers head to playoffs

The CrossPointe Cavaliers defeated the Crisp Academy Wildcats Friday night in a thrilling double overtime game, pulling out a 70-62 victory.
In a game that went back and forth for four quarters the Cavs found a way to win the hard way. With just 16 seconds remaining in regulation and the score knotted at 56, coach Jeff Weaver used his last time out after Logan Payne hit Braden Stahl with a pass down at the Wildcat 3 yard line.
“We burned a time out earlier in the 4th quarter in a critical situation that cost us,” said coach Weaver. “We had the play we wanted out of the timeout and I told Logan if we don’t get it in, line them up and clock it.”
Unfortunately for the Cavs, the snap was fumbled, allowing the clock to expire and send the game into overtime.
“They are kids and sometimes in high pressure situations they get a little nervous. That and we operate out of the gun so under center snaps isn’t something they are used to,” said coach Weaver.
The Wilcats scored first in overtime and failed on the conversion. The Cavs then had their turn on offense and punched it in, unfortunately the Cavs also missed the conversion, sending it into the second overtime.
“In eight-man football, very few teams kick PATs so it’s always an adventure on the two point try,” said coach Weaver.
The Cavs had the ball first in the second overtime and Logan Payne hit Braden Stahl on a wheel route down to the one-yard line. Payne punched it in and Brooks was successful on the two point play. The Wildcats had a third and 20 after a Nick Burkey pass rush that forced a fumble and a 10 yard loss. DJ Brooks intercepted a double pass at the 15 yard line to end the game and send the Cavs to the GICAA D1 eight-man State Championship.
Braden Stahl had a huge night for the Cavs with 211 yards on 20 carries. DJ Brooks rushed 10 times for 52 yards and four scores. Brooks also had 141 yards receiving and two more touchdowns.
“The guy that really deserves a lot of credit is Cole Stahl,” said Weaver. “On a third and goal from the Wildcats 16, starting quarterback Logan Payne received a hard hit and had to leave the game.”
Stahl moved from his receiver spot to quarterback. After overthrowing Brooks on third down, Stahl then hit DJ Brooks in the end zone on fourth and goal to give the Cavs the lead 54-48. Weaver then called Stahl’s number again and he punched it in to give the Cavs a 56-48 lead.
“That play was the play of the game! Cole came in at quarterback with the game on the line and delivered,” said Weaver.
Cody Mask was a leader on defense again with 11 tackles, a sack, three QB hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. “Cody has been the man on defense all year,” said Weaver.
Braden Stahl had four passes defended and a pick six that he ran back 46 yards. Nick Burkey was very impressive for the Cavs from nose guard as Burkey had seven tackles, four QB hurries, a sack and a forced fumble.The Cavs will face Kingsway Christian this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the state championship game.