Library offers amnesty until Nov. 22 for items

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library will offer amnesty to patrons who have long overdue items.
“From time to time patrons sheepishly approach the front desk with items that they just knew had been turned in but later evolved between the couch cushions, under the back seat of the car, in a packing box, at grandma’s house in Texas or in a child’s backpack,” said library manager Rosemary Bunn. “The 20-cents-per-day overdue fines have reached the maximum charge of $10 per item. Those fines can quickly become embarrassingly overwhelming. To those patrons the J. Joel Edwards Public Library would like to say, ‘We forgive you.’”
For one week, from November 13-22, the library will offer amnesty in exchange for these missing items. Patrons who have overdue items will be charged no fines for items that are returned on those days, provided the materials are in good condition without damage.
“The library is missing literally hundreds of books and DVDs. Some of these are relatively new acquisitions, but all of them are items that we would like to have back so that they will be available to other patrons,” said library assistant Bill Millican. “This is our fourth year offering Thanksgiving amnesty; we have received many books that had been checked out for more than a year. The patrons were glad to have their library cards free of all charges and usable again, and we were happy to have our books back. It’s a win-win.”
Amnesty does not apply to damaged or lost items, previous fines or to items returned in the drop box or to another library.
For further information on this or other library programs, patrons may visit or call the library during regular business hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.