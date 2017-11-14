Thanksgiving celebrations planned

At least two Thanksgiving meals for the community have been planned so far in Pike County.
Pike County Christian Ministerial Association
The Pike County Christian Ministerial Association is inviting members of the community to be part of their Community Thanksgiving Celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the First Baptist Church of Zebulon’s Worship Center.
“We hope to see you all so everyone will gather together as one to worship, fellowship and give thanks to the Lord, for the many blessings we all enjoy,” said Ben Maxedon.
Attire is casual for the celebration and Zebulon First Baptist Church will host the service and lead the music. The message will be shared by Rev. Fred Blackmon, pastor of True Believers in Christ Church.
Collier’s Community Services
Collier’s Community Services, a new 501(c)3 organization in Zebulon that aims to help families in need, will host a Thanksgiving event on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hot meals will be served to members of the community at their new location at 145 Industrial Drive in Zebulon.
Collier’s Community Services is in need of tables, shelving and chairs for the ministry. They also accept canned and non-perishable food, clothing and furniture donations each Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.