Pirates win first ever playoff game; face Crisp County Friday

The 2017 Pirates team made history Friday night, as they defeated a #2 seed in the state playoffs. They are the first Pirates team ever to advance to round two in state playoffs. The Pirates achieved first round status in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2016, but failed to advance. The Pirates scored 382 points this season, often dominating opponents.
The Pirates traveled three hours to Brooklet, Ga. to challenge a very stout Southeast Bulloch team. SE Bulloch was on a six-game winning streak with a fullback that matched Hershel Walker’s touchdown record.
The Yellow Jackets received the ball and funneled down the field, relying on their fullback to find creases in the Pirates defense. On the eleventh play of the drive, the Yellow Jackets scored on a fullback dive to make it 0-7 with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter.
The Pirates offense stalled out on their 40 yard line, and SE Bulloch took over on downs. The Jackets continued to feed their fullback the ball and on the thirteenth play of the drive, he scores on a 10-yard dash to make it 0-14 with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Pirates offense took the field and trusted senior linemen Seth Moon, Dillon Gooch, Colt Hayes and Noah Fortner to force running lanes. The Pirates called on senior running back C’Bo Flemister to go in for the score to make it 7-14.
The Pirates defense held strong with seniors Kory Maddox, Stephen Singleton, Trystan Passmore and Grant Leidig forcing Bulloch to punt.
The Pirates regained possession and march 64 yards in seven plays before C’Bo Flemister scored to tie the game up with 6:01 left in the half.
SE Bulloch was able to tack on one more score before the half to make it 14-21.
Pike received the ball to start off the second half, and the offense drove 60 yards in four plays. C’Bo Flemister followed blocks of junior guards Kale Treadway and Jake Patterson to punch in a 35 yard dash to tie the game again at 21-21 with 10:26 left in the third quarter.
The defense held strong as Grant Leidig and Logan Price worked the trenches while Tryston Passmore and Nakeem Murphy controlled the outside threats. The Pirates offense powered down the field, allowing C’Bo Flemister to carry in his fourth touchdown for the night to make it 28-21 with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
The Pirates defense held SE Bulloch on a crucial fourth down as Kory Maddox, Colton Fowler and Tryston Passmore hammered the Jacket fullback.
The offense sprinted on the field and on first down called on Gerald Hines who gashed the Jacket defense for a 65 yard touchdown run to widen the lead at 35-21.
SE Bulloch was able to squeeze in one more touchdown in the late in the fourth quarter tomake it 35-28 with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter.
SE Bulloch pooched the ball to C’Bo Flemister on the subsequent kickoff. He fumbles the ball and it was scooped up by Omari Hamm who dashed 52 yards into the end zone. Jackson Holmes connected with Noah Fortner for a two-point conversion. The final score was 43-28 with the Pirates making school history.
On offense, C’Bo Flemister had 24 carries for 214 yards, one reception, four touchdowns, three tackles and two assists. Gerald Hines had 12 carries for 125 yards, one touchdown, five tackles and three assists. Kale Treadway had an 87% blocking grade-out and two exceptional blocks. Jake Patterson had a 90% blocking grade-out with four exceptional blocks.
On defense, Grant Leidig had eight tackles, two assists, two tackles for a loss and one pressure. Tryston Passmore had eight tackles, six assists and one tackle for a loss. Colten Fowler had nine tackles, five assists and one pass break-up. O’Mari Hamm had four tackles, two assists, one pass break up and one fumble recovery.
On special teams, Parker Maddrey had five extra points and three touchbacks. Noah Fortner had one two-point conversion reception and a 90% blocking grade-out.