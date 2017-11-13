Mrs. Clara E. Head, age 75 of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.
Mrs. Head was born in Antlers, Oklahoma on December 24, 1941. She is preceded in death by; her parents, Amos and Lena Payne; husband, Barry S. Head.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Tina and Bill Pilkenton, David and Penny Head, Patty Hubert; grandchildren and spouses, Marc and Victoria Pilkenton, Michelle and Steven Ward, Andrew and Mercedes White, Stephen and Barbara White, Nikki and Robert Taylor, Tabitha and Nick Crowley; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, Grayson, Sage, Remington, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Dakota, Austin, Madyson; 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 West McIntosh Road, Griffin, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Clara E. Head by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.