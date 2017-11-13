Mr. William Thomas “Tommy” Glaze Jr., age 64, of Molena, passed away November 10, 2017. He grew up in Clayton County, son of the late William Thomas Glaze Sr. and Margie Boyd Glaze. He served in the United States Coast Guard. Tommy was a deputy for the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department for 32 years, retiring as Captain. He liked to read. In his younger years he enjoyed being on the water, swimming and skiing.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Judy Hatfield Glaze; sons: Keith Thomas Glaze of Brookhaven and Joshua Neal Glaze of Meansville; granddaughter: Katelyn Brook Glaze of Brooks; brothers and sisters-in-law: Billy and Deanne Glaze of Stockbridge, Robert and Peggy Glaze of Hampton, Terry and Carol Glaze of TX and Jerry and Patty Glaze of IL; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 18, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.