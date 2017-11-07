Mr. Michael Todd Pilkenton, 55, of Molena, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Upson Regional Medical Center. Mr. Pilkenton was born in Thomaston on November 30, 1961, a son of the late William James Pilkenton and Mary Elizabeth Baker Pilkenton. He was an owner/operator of Forget Me-Not Florist in Thomaston and Pilkenton Enterprises Landscaping. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. Mr. Pilkenton was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Mr. Pilkenton is survived by his mother, Mary Pilkenton of Molena; his daughter, Casey Pilkenton and her husband, Dan Granata of Chicago, IL; his brother, Jimmy Pilkenton of Molena; a nephew, Jamie (Tiffany) Pilkenton of Molena; and a great nephew and great niece, Jaxon and Ella Pilkenton.
Funeral services for Mr. Pilkenton will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Harris officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Mr. Pilkenton may be made to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Building Fund, 1177 Highway 109 East, Molena, GA 30258.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.