Honor those who serve for Veterans Day

Several Veterans Day events will be held for residents of all ages in Pike County in the coming week. Pike County American Legion Family 197 will hold their Veterans Day program on the south side of the courthouse square at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Tara Winds will perform a special Veterans Day Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.
SCHOOL CELEBRATIONS
The Pike County Elementary School will host a Veterans Day program starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. As they walk through the halls of the school, students will sing patriotic songs and greet them. Afterward, the veterans will attend a reception where there will be opportunities for them to speak with the children.
“This is a chance to allow today’s youth to see, honor and thank veterans for their service to our nation,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson.
Each year, the Pike County Primary School has a similar Veterans Day program in which Uncle Sam leads two children holding a sign down the halls in front of the veterans being honored. Students greet the veterans and give them handmade pictures and items as they pass. They also sing patriotic songs and wave American flags.
PIKE COUNTY VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
The Pike County American Legion Family will host the Pike County Veterans Day Program on the south side of the courthouse square in Zebulon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. The public is invited to attend this event as members recognize and honor America’s military veterans, extend appreciation and pay tribute to all deceased veterans.
Highlights of the program include the multi-organizational Color Guard’s posting of the Colors; the National Anthem, Armed Forces Medley and Stars and Stripes Forever played by the Pike County Middle School eighth grade band; special remarks on “The Greatest Generation” by WWII veteran and guest speaker, Thomas Morton; a special Veterans Day Prayer by Pastor Fred Thompson; the laying of the wreath at the base of the Pike County Veterans Memorial; and the trumpet playing of “Taps” by Jordan Bartlett.
“Please join the community as we say “thank you” and show our appreciation to current active duty military and veterans past and present for defending the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “Seating is limited, so members of the public are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.”
TARA WINDS
A special Veterans Day Concert will be performed by Tara Winds at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Griffin Auditorium at 234 E. Taylor Street in Griffin. The event is sponsored by the Griffin Area Concert Association. General admission is $20 and the performance will include Liberty Fanfare, Armed Forces Salute and other American classics.