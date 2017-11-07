Collier’s Community Services to help locals

The 501(c) 3 organization was started by Santeria Collier and she is helped by her mother Phyllis Collier and her best friend Stephanie Schurman. All donations to the organization are tax deductible and can be dropped off on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The driving force behind founding Collier’s Community Services was to be able to help those in need. It’s a cleansing of the soul - helping those who are less fortunate. It brings a tear to your eye even thinking about how hard it must be for a family to admit they need help,” said founder Santeria Collier. “I’ve always found joy in helping others. My grandfather Willie R. Collier also played a big role in starting this organization because of the heart he had towards others. He was raised in Pike County and helped others by providing transportation to work from Pike County to Atlanta daily. I decided to add his last name to “Collier’s Community Services” in remembrance of him.”
Some of the items needed for the organization’s building include shelves, tables and chairs.
Donations that are requested for those in need include canned goods, non perishable food items, dry goods and gently used clothing and furniture.
“Those in need can come to the center and pick up the items they need. All large furniture items will be delivered free of charge by the organization,” said Santeria Collier. “Collier’s Community Services will be working hard to expand more programs and offerings to the community.”
Collier’s Community Services will host two Thanksgiving events for the community. They will host a Thanksgiving luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 to serve all public officials in Pike County, including EMTs, law enforcement officers, firefighters, commissioners, board members, city officials and attorneys/lawyers.
They will also host a Thanksgiving Drive event Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as they serve hot meals to the community.