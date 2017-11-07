Support groups that help hurting veterans

Operation Heal Our Patriots sponsored by Samaritans Purse
Spiritual, physical and relationship issues are addressed while couples stay at a wilderness lodge in Alaska.
Support is extended to families even after returning home to keep the healing process intact. Find out more at samaritanspurse.org.
Operation Warrior RECONnect sponsored by the Roever Foundation
Dave Roever is a Vietnam veteran who was severely wounded when a phosphorus grenade exploded in his hand. Surviving after all hope was lost, Dave has committed his life to helping other military members return to life and freedom from painful memories. Visit Dave at roeverfoundation.org.
All Things Possible Ministries sponsored by Victor Marx
Victor Marx is a survivor of child abuse who has dedicated his life to helping those hurting in all walks of life. His ministry has produced a movie called “Triggered” which has been distributed to military bases all over the world to assist with those suffering from PTSD. View a trailer of this movie at victormarx.com as well as finding links to other resources.
We cannot repay those who put their lives on the line so we can all be free. Traumatic events not only affect the veteran, they also change the family.
If you or someone you know needs help with healing in any area of life, please do not wait to get assistance. Any of these ministries have resources to direct those who are hurting back to a life of freedom and victory.
In appreciation for all veterans and the sacrifices made to keep us free. God bless America and those who serve!
Barbara Latta is a freelance writer who posts online articles at barbaralatta.blogspot.com and contributes to the devotion website Christian Devotions, Putting on the New blog and Positive Note Network magazine.