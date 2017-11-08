Pirates headed to playoffs

The Pirates played a solid game last Thursday night, beating Rutland 26-0 to finish region play at 7-3. A stout defensive effort was executed by Kory Maddox, Colton Fowler, T.C. Cook, Robby Cox, Cole Woerner, Grant Liedig, Amari Hamm and Stephen Singleton. The Pirates defense was able to hold Rutland’s offense in check, leaving the Hurricanes scoreless. This was the first shut out since the 2013 Southwest Macon game.
The Pirates offense complemented the defensive effort by tallying up 288 yards rushing with 12 yards passing. The offensive line was anchored by senior lineman Seth Moon, Dillon Gooch, Colt Hayes and Noah Fortner. C’Bo Flemister had six carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Marsh Burford manned the quarterback position and maneuvered the ball down the field.
The Pirates will travel to Statesboro this Friday to challenge Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets. Southeast Bulloch hasn’t won a playoff game since 1974 and Pike has never won a playoff game. The Jackets are the #2 seed at 6-4 on the season while the Pirates are the #3 seed at 7-3 on the season.
On offense, C’Bo Flemister had six carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Marsh Burford had 10 carries for 54 yards and one pass for 12 yards. Colton Fowler had 11 carriers for 64 yards and one touchdown. Gabe Ramsey had 14 carries for 40 yards.
On defense, Kory Maddox had six tackles, four assists, three tackles for a loss and one sack. Colton Fowler had six tackles, two tackles for a loss and one interception. T.C. Cook had three tackles, five assists and three tackles for a loss. Cole Woerner had three tackles, one assist and three sacks. Walker Webber had four tackles and two assists. Jacob Reeves had four tackles and two assists.