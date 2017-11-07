/Unitedbank
Arrest report

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, November 7. 2017
Between Oct. 30, and Nov. 6, Pike County law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:

PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Scotty Lee Guthrie, 46, contempt of court for fingerprintable charge;

Edwin Matthew McWilliams, 56, contempt of court;

Dexter Leonard Middlebrooks, 59, driving in violation of limited permit and driving without headlights on when required;

Cody Ray Vaughn, 29, warrants out of Upson County;

Roy Alton Colquitt Jr., 66, failure to drive within single lane, open container in vehicle and DUI/alcohol;

Jason Richard Goolsby, 30, possession of methamphetamine, failure to drive within single lane and obstruction of an officer;

Austin Hunter Greene, 22, drivers to exercise due care, driving on wrong side of the road, failure to drive within single lane and second degree vehicular homicide.

ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Lameisha Nichelle Flemings, 31, warrants out of Newton County;

Kimberly Gail Hutto, 50, pending.
