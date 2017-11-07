Arrest report

Between Oct. 30, and Nov. 6, Pike County law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:
PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Scotty Lee Guthrie, 46, contempt of court for fingerprintable charge;
Edwin Matthew McWilliams, 56, contempt of court;
Dexter Leonard Middlebrooks, 59, driving in violation of limited permit and driving without headlights on when required;
Cody Ray Vaughn, 29, warrants out of Upson County;
Roy Alton Colquitt Jr., 66, failure to drive within single lane, open container in vehicle and DUI/alcohol;
Jason Richard Goolsby, 30, possession of methamphetamine, failure to drive within single lane and obstruction of an officer;
Austin Hunter Greene, 22, drivers to exercise due care, driving on wrong side of the road, failure to drive within single lane and second degree vehicular homicide.
ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lameisha Nichelle Flemings, 31, warrants out of Newton County;
Kimberly Gail Hutto, 50, pending.