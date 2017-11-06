Mr. Kenneth Bay “Kenny” Pryor, age 73, of Hollonville, passed away November 5, 2017 at his home. He was born in Hollonville, son of the late Lynwood Lanier “Bay” Pryor and Callie Bottoms Pryor. He was a graduate of Pike County High School, and a forklift operator for K-Mart Distribution Center for 28 years before retiring. Kenny enjoyed music and was an avid bass player. In the 60s and 70s he played in several bands, “Soul Seekers” and “Southern Spirit” were two of his favorites. He liked to ride motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Michael Pryor.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Mary Pryor; son: Jason Pryor and his fiancé Brandy Albright; grandchildren: Cheyenne Pryor, Ian and Christen Albright; brothers, sisters and their spouses: Jimmy and Becky Pryor of Zebulon, Brenda and Neal Caraway of Hollonville, Joe and Debbie Pryor of Hollonville and Lynn and Bonnie Hubbard of Williamson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Roy and Nancy Gardner of Hampton; nephew: Buddy Gardner of Hampton; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 7, at 11 a.m., in Hollonville Community Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the cemetery.
