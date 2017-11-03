By Kraig Doremus
From Front Office Sports
Meansville native and Rev Racing driver Madeline “Mad Maddie” Crane has had plenty of success in the nine years that she’s been behind the wheel of a race car. Clearly, she was listening when someone told her to chase her dreams. As a 10-year-old, Crane showed that she had what it takes to compete, winning back-to-back races in the “Thursday Night Thunder Series” at Atlanta Motor Speedway. From there, she steadily progressed and by age 14, she had 59 top-fives in 82 starts in legend cars. Fast forward five years and the 19-year-old just finished her second season with Rev Racing and was once again named a participant in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Combine.
[Photo courtesy of Rev Racing] Pike County’s Madeline “Mad Maddie” Crane is a Rev Racing driver in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program.
‘Mad Maddie’ competes in NACSAR’s Drive for Diversity program
