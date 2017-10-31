Molena Fest set for this Sunday

Molena Fest will celebrate the community and its history from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at McCrary Farms in Molena. The event is sponsored by the Molena Civic Club and will feature food, fellowship, buggy rides, music, crafts and more.
“It’s that time again, folks, come out and join us for the best darn tootin’ turkey festival ever,” said organizer Elise Anthony.
A worship service will kick off the celebration at 10 a.m. with pastor Gary Howington, followed by gospel music and singing.
A 50/50 raffle will be held at Molena Fest with half of the funds going to restore the city’s historic Old Jail building which needs boards replaced and other improvements.
“We want to preserve the Old Jail because there are not very many buildings like this one left,” said city clerk Cindy Darsey. “It was actually used back in the late 1800s and early 1900s. A lot of visitors stop to take photos in front of it and come in to ask questions about it.”
Booth fees are $30 and the deadline has been extended until all spaces are filled. For more information, call Elise at 706-741-8460 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., email her at elise.ant87@gmail.com or visit Molena City Hall to pick up an application and reserve a space.
The event will still be inside Molena City limits, it will just be a bit further down Highway 18.
McCrary Farms is at 2024 Main Street in Molena.