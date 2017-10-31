Members of the PCMS cross country teams recently defended their region titles at the CGMSAL League Championships held in Gray. Pictured are (front row l-r) Noah Strader, Lexi Reeves, Emma Truitt, Andrew Edwards, Christian Fowler and Jonny Collins (back row l-r) Aisley Sampler, Jamie Wallace, Catherine Stuart, Landon Clark, Garret Child, coach Todd Child, Brayden Keiser, Luke Woerner, Cooper Hanson, Aiden Potter, Lauren Smith, Addison Stuart and Mackenzie Malcolm. Not pictured is Mary Elliot.
PCMS boys and girls XC teams repeat as league champions
