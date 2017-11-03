School approves calendar for 2018-19

Pike County board of education members approved the 2018-19 school calendar at their Tuesday, Oct. 24 meeting. The upcoming school year will include 170 days of school for students and 185 for teachers with students to return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 8. Open House for the middle school, Ninth Grade Academy and high school will be held Friday, Aug. 3 and Open House for the primary and elementary schools will be held Monday, Aug. 6.
Please login
or register
to read the rest of this story.