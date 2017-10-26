Cavs win big at Peoples Baptist with 60-0 win

The CrossPointe Cavaliers recorded their second shutout in a row as they dominated Peoples Baptist 60-0. The Cavs used two quarterbacks on offense as Cole Stahl and Logan Payne tag teamed to throw for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Stahl moved to receiver to score on a 25 yard touchdown pass from Payne. DJ Brooks was the leading receiver in game nine for the Cavs with 156 yards and two scores. Braden Stahl reached the 1,000 yard mark rushing on the season as Stahl rushed for 97 yards and three scores. Sophomore Matt Todd entered as the Cavs’ running back in the second half and rushed for 44 yards, one score and a two point conversion.
