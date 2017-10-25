HALLOWEEN HAUNTS: Fall festivals, events planned in Pike

Local businesses, churches and citizens will celebrate the fall season with festivals, trick or treating, a haunted house and a haunted trail and more. Use the following guide to take part in the fall fun.
HAUNTED HOUSE:
• The second annual Haunted House will feature frightful fun from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28 and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. It is sponsored by American Legion Family 197 and will be held at 645 Meansville Street in Zebulon. The cost is $5 for 12 and older and $3 for under 11 and will include candy and frightful fun. Food will be available for a donation to the Post.
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
• A special Spirits, Tricks and Treats event will be hosted by Beth Jones from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at A Novel Experience bookstore featuring author Harold A. Lawrence. He will read excerpts from his new book Night Flyers and Other Stories and others will read or share spooky stories as well.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28:
• Trick or Treat on the Square will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. In addition to merchants handing out candy, there will be several organizations setting up booths and doing the same.
• The Pike County Arts Council will host a Haunted Trail in the Chandler Building courtyard.
• Williamson’s annual Trunk or Treat event will be held at Benson Hilley Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and everyone is invited to attend or to decorate their vehicle and hand out candy to local children.
• The Pumpkin Run 5K Run for Missions will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 with the start and finish line at Mount Olive Baptist church, 1177 Highway 109 in Molena. The third annual event raises funds for missions and registration is $25 starting at 8 a.m. race day or online at active.com. Awards will be presented to overall male/female runners, masters male/female runners and the top three male/female runners in five year age groups beginning at 10 and under through 75 and over. Short sleeve t-shirts will be guaranteed to all pre-registered participants and as supplies last for race day participants. For more information, contact Tara McCard at 770-312-7450 or email tara@movingoutboldly.org.
• Pine Mountain Church of the Nazarene will hold their Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 4 p.m. The event will include fun, food and games for everyone.
SUNDAY, OCT. 29:
• Christ Chapel’s Fall Festival will be held starting at 5 p.m. at the Pike County track on Sunday, Oct. 29. The event will feature many decorated vehicles with Trunk or Treating to start at dark. There will also be inflatables, games, food and more.
• Trunk or Treat at Concord Baptist Church with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 with activities to follow. The event will feature games, food, fun, Holy Ghost stories around a fire, hay rides and hot dogs. All are invited.
TUESDAY, OCT. 31:
• Trick or Treat at the J. Joel Edwards Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. Patrons in Halloween costumes may trick or treat at the library.
• Berean Baptist Church will hold their Trunk or Treat event Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It will feature free candy and hot dogs and popcorn will be available. For more information, call 770-227-5817 or email bbc4me.com.
• Many different communities in Pike will host their own trick or treating events, including Whitfield Walk and others.