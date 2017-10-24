Lady Pirates in Elite 8!

The Lady Pirates won both the games in the double header they hosted against Crisp County in the second round of state playoffs. They won the games with commanding leads of 10-2 and 16-5 to advance to the Elite 8 Tournament in Columbus this week from Oct. 26 to 28.
The Lady Pirates will face Jackson County at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. The Lady Pirates have an overall record of 23-7-1 and Jackson County has an overall record of 26-7. The only opponent both teams played was Mary Persons and the Lady Pirates defeated them 8-6 while Jackson County lost 9-8.