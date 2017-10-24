/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Lady Pirates seniors celebrate after advancing to the Elite 8 in state playoffs, including (l-r) Megan Neal, Sydnie Foster, Lu Corbin, Makenzie English and Kris Nix.

Lady Pirates in Elite 8!

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, October 24. 2017
The Lady Pirates won both the games in the double header they hosted against Crisp County in the second round of state playoffs. They won the games with commanding leads of 10-2 and 16-5 to advance to the Elite 8 Tournament in Columbus this week from Oct. 26 to 28.

The Lady Pirates will face Jackson County at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. The Lady Pirates have an overall record of 23-7-1 and Jackson County has an overall record of 26-7. The only opponent both teams played was Mary Persons and the Lady Pirates defeated them 8-6 while Jackson County lost 9-8.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter