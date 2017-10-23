Mr. David Milton Lacy, age 86, of Zebulon, passed away October 20, 2017, at his home. He was born in Atlanta. He graduated from Darlington School, Rome, GA, in 1949, and Emory University in 1953, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force as an officer from 1953 to 1955. He was an Aircraft Controller and spent 13 months in Alaska.
He purchased the Mitchell Farm in Zebulon in 1986 and the Mitchell House in 1996. After a successful career in business, he divided his time between his farm in Pike County, and his family home in Highlands, NC. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin F. Lacy and Haden T. Lacy, and granddaughter, Shannon Cara Lacy.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years: Jo Ann Unger Lacy; children: David M. Lacy, Jr., Lynda L. Ramseur (James), and Douglas F. Lacy (Carol); grandchildren: Erin M. Lacy, J. Ryan Ramseur (MaryBec), Rebecca Ramseur Klinger (Zach), Katherine Lacy Robinson (Woodrow), Benjamin A. Lacy; great-grandchildren: HaydenMarie Robinson and Woodrow Douglas Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Rd., SW, Rome, GA 30161 or First Presbyterian Church of Highlands, 471 Main St., Highlands, NC 28741.
