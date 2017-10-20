Portrait of a Graduate initiative underway

Pike County Schools recently unveiled the Portrait of a Graduate initiative through which six competencies are taught to students from kindergarten through senior year. Teachers strive to help students learn to act responsibly, think critically, communicate clearly, collaborate effectively, think creatively and create digitally.
“Creative problem solving is the culmination of the six competencies,” said superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan. “Pike County Schools are on a very unique and special journey and we are at the point where we want parents to see the difference in the classroom for their children. To be successful in today’s world, students should be able to think independently and problem solve.”
The Portrait of a Graduate model was developed after school officials reached out to parents and members of the community to see what they valued most in education.
“This initiative is based on what the Pike County community wants for their children to learn and we are making a vision that was shared with us in 2013 a reality,” said Dr. Duncan.
Teachers spent four years of professional development to improve their capacity to teach critical thinking and the other five competencies that are part of Pike’s Portrait of a Graduate.
“We’ve spent years building our curriculums to support the Portrait of a Graduate for every single child in the school system,” said Dr. Duncan.
Students whose behaviors and achievements reflect Pike’s Portrait of a Graduate are being featured in short videos at pikeportraits.org. There are several inspirational stories already being shared.
“Pike Portraits are current students or graduates who demonstrate the competencies and we want to celebrate their accomplishments with the community,” said Dr. Duncan.
Videos for the Pike Portraits website can be submitted by community members and students by emailing them to POG@pike.k12.ga.us.
In addition, a Challenge Coin has been created to present to students who demonstrate Portrait of a Graduate competencies.
Go to pike.k12.ga.us to learn more about the Portrait of a Graduate and details of each of the six components. Courtney Bagwell was the first recipient of the POG Challenge Coin. She was given the coin for her communication skills after she spoke articulately to an audience of more than 600 people about the need to continue developing the 4Cs (critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication) in all students.
To nominate someone to receive the Portrait of a Graduate Challenge Coin (POG), email pog@pike.k12.ga.us. Anyone can be nominated, both students and adults. The purpose is to recognize examples of POG competencies in the community - thinking critically and/or creatively, collaborating effectively, communicating clearly, acting responsibly and creating digitally.