Pirates players hold canned food items, including (l-r) Dillon Gooch, Stephen Singleton, Parker Maddrey and Jake Patterson.

Pirates tackle hunger, donate food

Rachel McDaniel
Saturday, October 21. 2017
The Pike County Pirates football team “Tackled Hunger” at the football game Oct. 6 as fans donated 192 cans and boxes of food to the needy. Varsity players, cheerleaders and members of the Beta Club and Honors Society all promoted the event.

The donated food was taken to both the Molena Outreach Center as well as Collier’s Community Services.

It’s this time of the year when Pike County food banks are hit hard in the community. Requests double in November and December and the food banks need everyone’s help to provide food to those in need.

Those who would like to donate can contact the Molena Outreach Center at 770-884-0010 or Collier’s Community Services at 470-289-9990.
