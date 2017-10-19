Two sentenced to life for brutal 2011 murder

The District Attorney’s office recently argued a case in which two murder suspects were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2011 murder of Kevin Harmon, 24, who was found in a vacant lot at the Runaway Lake subdivision in Spalding County. Several of Harmon’s surviving family members have since lived in Pike County.
On Oct. 3, the state began trying a murder case against the two defendants, William Moore who was 30 years old at the time of the murder and Todd Jones who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, in front of Judge W. Fletcher Sams.
Both defendants were charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime. On Oct. 10, a Spalding County jury returned a verdict of guilty on all seven counts against both defendants.
Judge Sams sentenced the defendants to two sentences of life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years in prison. Moore and Jones will serve the rest of their lives in prison under this sentence.
The state in the case was represented by District Attorney Benjamin D. Coker and Chief Assistant District Attorney Marie Broder. The state tendered 296 exhibits during the six-day trial. The jury deliberated for more than two hours before reaching the guilty verdict.
The jury convicted Moore and Jones for brutally murdering Kevin Harmon in a vacant lot of Runaway Lakes subdivision on Feb. 14, 2011. According to testimony during trial, the victim sustained 58 injuries, 40 to his head and face.
Moore and Jones used a knife and baseball bat to kill Harmon. Both defendants were convicted at a previous trial in front of a different judge. A new trial was ordered on July 13, 2017 after legal issues with the first trial became obvious. Moore and Jones were retried. Cody Tuggle, another defendant, was also convicted at a prior trial. His motion for new trial is pending in front of Judge Sams.
“The retrial of Moore and Jones was a difficult task for my office, and I am proud of the way that they handled it,” said District Attorney Coker. “The District Attorney’s Office proved to the community that despite adversity, it would stand strong, press on and continue to fight against those who insist upon doing evil. We would like to thank law enforcement for their hard work, the citizens who testified and the jury for what was a difficult trial and verdict. Together, we ensured that justice and good prevailed. We will continue to fight for justice, every day, in Spalding County and throughout the circuit. Our hearts are with the Harmon family.”