Letting go of dead leaves

While these plants are blooming, others are letting go of summer’s bounty. Multi-colored leaves blow through the air and cover lawns in piles waiting for the rake. Wind blows dead branches out of trees, and sticks of various sizes invade the crunchy piles. Nature’s purpose has been accomplished and the season’s clock told the trees to make room for new spring blooms. Rebellious limbs can be seen hanging on the last leaf that sways in the wind as if the wooden fingers must clamp down on that lone security blanket of covering.
We can be like that rebellious timber when we resist challenges and won’t take a chance on anything new. Our emotions hang on to the dead leaf of the familiar because fear of change can make us feel exposed.
Entering an unknown realm is scary, but for new growth to burst forth, we must be willing to take a risk.
Two verses in 1 Chronicles 4:9-10 tell the story of a man’s life. “Now Jabez was more honorable than his brothers, and his mother called his name, Jabez saying, ‘because I bore him in pain’ and Jabez called on the God of Israel saying, ‘Oh, that you would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, that your hand would be with me, and that you would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain!’ So God granted him what he requested.”
This man asked God to help him escape the legacy of his name. He didn’t succumb to the label bestowed upon him; instead he sought to rise above it. Dissatisfaction with his environment urged him to seek transformation.
Jabez faced uncertainty by voicing this request. But he was willing to move forward and ask God to give him new territory and to not cause pain to anyone.
Pursuing a new business opportunity, going back to school, teaching a class or visiting someone who needs help can be some of the things we can do to expand our world.
Taking the first step in a new venture will pave the way for more productivity until advancement has taken root. When the dead stalks of fear fall away, the safety net of the familiar is left behind.
Even those rebellious trees will finally let go of the last clinging foliage and when spring arrives, new blades burst through limbs without having to share space with last year’s buds.
Our autumn season of discarding old liabilities lays the foundation for the expansion of new horizons. Let those leaves fall and find out what kind of spring you can have.
Barbara Latta is a freelance writer who posts online articles at barbaralatta.blogspot.com and contributes to the devotion website Christian Devotions, Putting on the New blog and Positive Note Network magazine.