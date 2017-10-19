Pirates crush Kendrick 35-6 in region game

The 5-1 Pirates traveled to Columbus last Thursday night to challenge the 1-5 Kendrick Cherokees. The Pirates opened the game relying heavily on their solid defense led by seniors Tryston Passmore, Hamp Swift, Kory Maddox, Grant Leidig and Nakeem Murphy.
On Kendrick’s second possession, senior free safety Hamp Swift tackled Kendrick’s running back and forced a fumble, which allowed Gerald Hines to recover. The Pirates offense stormed the field, but struggled to move the chains. The Pirates offense gained possession late in the second quarter and marched down the field in 11 plays before senior quarterback Jackson Holmes dashed eight yards into the end zone. Parker Maddrey booted in the point after to make it 7-0 with 4:35 left in the second quarter.
Again the Pirates defense flexed and defensive tackle TC Cook sacked the Kendrick quarterback, allowing junior defensive end Jacob Davidson to recover the fumble.
The Pike offense sprinted out and hurried down the field in five plays before handing the ball to C’Bo Flemister who sprinted - behind blocks from TC Cook and Seth Moon - for a Pirates touch down. Parker Maddrey booted in the point after to make it 14-0 with 2:29 left in the second quarter.
Pike attempted a 35 yard field goal to end the half, but the score remained 14-0 going into halftime.
In the second half, the Pirates defense forced Kendrick to punt after six plays. The Pirates took over at mid-field and four plays later, Jackson Holmes pitched the ball to junior fullback Gerald Hines who sprinted in for another Pirates touchdown to make it 21-0 with 7:02 left in the third quarter.
The Pirates defense held strong, allowing the offense to regain possession. The Pirates called on C’Bo Flemister to carry in the fourth Pirates touchdown of the night. Parker Maddrey booted in the point after to make it 28-0.
Kendrick connected on a screen pass late in the third, allowing Kendrick a touchdown. The Cherokees two point conversion was denied by the Pirates and the score was 28-6.
The Pirate offense regained possession and hammered down the field behind key blocks of Kale Treadway, Jake Patterson, Dillon Gooch and Colt Hayes. C’Bo Flemister took the hand off at mid-field and cut off block of senior tight end Noah Fortner before sprinting 42 yards into the end zone. The score was 35-6 with 6:53 left in the fourth quarter and that became the final score.
The Pirates junior varsity offense was able to put together a nine play drive to finish the game strong.
The Pirates defense held Kendrick to 7-23 passing for 147 yards and 47 yards rushing.
The Pirates offense rushed for 302 yards with 1-5 passing for 17 yards.
On offense, C’Bo Flemister had 23 carries for 200 yards, with three touchdowns. Jackson Holmes had eight rushes for 77 yards, with one touchdown. Gerald Hines had eight rushes for 51 yards with one touchdown. Dillon Gooch graded out 90% blocking with seven exceptional blocks.
On defense, Tryston Passmore had nine tackles, three assists and three tackles for a loss. Kory Maddox had eight tackles, one assist, one pressure and two sacks. TC Cook had four tackles, two assists, one tackle for a loss, one pressure and one forced fumble. Jacob Davidson had three tackles, one assist, two pressures, one sack and one fumble recovery.