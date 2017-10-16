The Lady Pirates were named 4-AAA Region Champions recently and defeated Savannah High School to advance to round two of the state playoffs. The region champs include (front row l-r) Maggie Sutherland, Kylee Housman, Kris Nix, Camryn Brown, Sydnie Foster, Megan Neal, Ragan Byrom, Alexis Williams (back row l-r) coach Brad Gregg, Maggie Nauck, Madison Kirksey, Haley Eubanks, Lindsay Corbin, Makenzie English, Abigail Lee, Kennedi Smith and coach Melissa Whitley. Not pictured is Baileigh Brinkley. The Lady Pirates will host a double header Wednesday, Oct. 18 against Crisp County with games at 4 and 6 p.m.
Sweet 16! Lady Pirates host playoffs Oct. 18
