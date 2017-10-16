/Unitedbank
The Lady Pirates were named 4-AAA Region Champions recently and defeated Savannah High School to advance to round two of the state playoffs. The region champs include (front row l-r) Maggie Sutherland, Kylee Housman, Kris Nix, Camryn Brown, Sydnie Foster, Megan Neal, Ragan Byrom, Alexis Williams (back row l-r) coach Brad Gregg, Maggie Nauck, Madison Kirksey, Haley Eubanks, Lindsay Corbin, Makenzie English, Abigail Lee, Kennedi Smith and coach Melissa Whitley. Not pictured is Baileigh Brinkley. The Lady Pirates will host a double header Wednesday, Oct. 18 against Crisp County with games at 4 and 6 p.m.

Sweet 16! Lady Pirates host playoffs Oct. 18

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Monday, October 16. 2017
The Lady Pirates softball team recently became Region Champions and earned a spot in the Sweet Sixteen as they advanced to the second round of state playoffs after defeating Savannah High School.

They became champions of the 4-AAA region with an 11-1 region record and an overall season record of 22-7. During the season the Lady Pirates scored 236 runs, while allowing their opponents to score only 76 runs.

They will host a double header Wednesday, Oct. 18 against Crisp County with playoff games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“I’m proud of the way the girls have played this year,” said coach Melissa Whitley. “They are really putting together everything we have been practicing to make a solid run in post season play and I look forward to seeing these girls succeed at this next level.”
