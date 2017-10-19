Scarecrows, events, haunted house

Businesses are encouraged to participate in the annual Scarecrow Contest sponsored by the Zebulon Downtown Development Authority. The scarecrows will be judged Oct. 25 and all businesses are asked to participate by getting their scarecrows out as soon as possible.
“October ushers in one of our favorite seasons where ghosts and goblins come visiting for our annual Trick or Treat around the square,” said Chris Curry, ZDDA director.
Trick or Treat on the Square will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. In addition to merchants handing out candy, there will be several organizations setting up booths and doing the same. The Pike County Arts Council will host a “scary walk” on Concord Street right across from First Baptist.
Williamson will host their annual Trunk or Treat event at Benson Hilley Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and everyone is invited to attend or to decorate their vehicle and hand out candy to local children.
On the weekend before Halloween, a special Spirits, Tricks and Treats event will be hosted by Beth Jones from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at A Novel Experience bookstore featuring author Harold A. Lawrence. He will read excerpts from his new book Night Flyers and Other Stories and others will read or share spooky stories as well.
The second annual Haunted House will feature frightful fun from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28 and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. It is sponsored by American Legion Family 197 at 645 Meansville Street in Zebulon. The cost is $5 for 12 and up and $3 for under 11 and will include candy, food and fun.
